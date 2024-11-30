Dodgers strike again and extend key utilityman

Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

In the last four or five years, the Los Angeles Dodgers have struck more free-agent signings and extensions than some teams have completed in a decade or more. After winning the World Series in 2024, they are letting the world know that they aren’t done and want to build a dynasty.

The Dodgers have extended Tommy Edman

Just a few days after signing two-time Cy Young award winner Blake Snell to a deal worth $182 million, the Dodgers have now extended utilityman Tommy Edman on a five-year contract worth $74 million.

“BREAKING: Superutilityman Tommy Edman and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on a five-year, $74 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. The deal runs from 2025-29 and includes a sixth-year club option. There’s a $17 million signing bonus and deferred money included,” MLB insider Jeff Passan posted on X.

Of course, in typical Dodgers fashion, the pact includes a $17 million signing bonus and deferrals after its completion, to help lower his Competitive Balance Tax (CBT) number. Edman came over to LA this year via trade with the St. Louis Cardinals and has been a valuable piece on the roster since his arrival.

Edman has been incredibly valuable in his role with the Dodgers

Edman missed several months due to his recovery after right wrist surgery, but offered the Dodgers his typical skillset and offensive performance: he slashed .237/.294/.417 with six home runs, six stolen bases, and a .711 OPS in 37 games. That last number is close to his career mark of .726.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Again, his most valuable trait is just how versatile he is. Edman has the ability to play all over the field and to it well: in 2024 alone, he appeared in second base, shortstop, and center field, and you can add third base and both outfield corners if we take a look at his MLB career.

Edman is the proud owner of a Gold Glove award at second base, which he won in 2021, and was the National League Championship Series (NLCS) MVP after leading the Dodgers to the World Series against the New York Yankees with his excellent play.

All things considered, Edman did very well for himself with a life-changing contract, and the Dodgers get a valuable utilityman with a great glove, speed, some modest power, and versatility. Everybody wins.