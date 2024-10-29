Dodgers star shortstop could make franchise history in Game 4 of the World Series

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Tommy Edman deserves props for rising to the occasion for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2024 MLB playoffs, and the reigning NLCS MVP could make franchise history in Game 4 of the World Series on Tuesday night.

Dodgers’ Tommy Edman is close to breaking rare franchise postseason record

As Sarah Langs of MLB shared on X, Edman has connected on multiple hits in seven postseason games this year and is on the verge of passing two Dodgers MVPs in Mookie Betts and Steve Garvey for the franchise record (h/t Maren Angus-Coombs of Los Angeles Dodgers on SI):

Tommy Edman has multiple hits in 7 games this postseason, tied with 2020 Mookie Betts and 1981 Steve Garvey for most in a single PS in Dodgers history



MLB record for single PS: 9 – 2002 Troy Glaus, 1996 Marquis Grissom, 1986 Marty Barrett — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 28, 2024

The former 2021 Gold Glove Award winner’s work through two Word Series contests is evidence that he can make it eight multiple hits efforts at Yankee Stadium next time out. Of his seven games with numerous connections at the plate, five of them have come in his last six contests, two of which being in Games 1 and 2 of the Fall Classic.

Edman will be a big factor in the Dodgers’ quest to close out the Yankees in Game 4

Edman has also been able to keep a rhythm even when he’s gone hitless, and he scored a run in Game 3 of the World Series on Monday. Thus, Los Angeles will be carrying much momentum as they look to close out New York on the road, and the 29-year-old could be the agent that makes the Dodgers rise and hoist the Commissioner’s Trophy this fall.

If he does so in historic fashion, he’ll be remembered for helping L.A. sweep a strong Yankees team in one of the most hyped World Series matchups in recent memory.