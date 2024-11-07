Dodgers expecting elite pitching reinforcements in 2025

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers got more good news added to their rolling snowball of celebrations following the franchise’s 2024 World Series win this fall.

Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani expected to recover from shoulder surgery ahead of next season

Fox News’ Scott Thompson reported that, on Tuesday, Dodgers superstar and 2024 National League MVP favorite Shohei Ohtani underwent successful arthroscopic surgery on his torn labrum on his left shoulder and will be ready to give Los Angeles groundbreaking play next season, and not just at the plate:

“The Dodgers added that Ohtani should be ready for spring training to ramp up for the 2025 season,” Thompson reported.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“Now, Dodgers fans will hope Ohtani’s recovery from his surgery goes well. He is expected to be able to pitch next season after not being able to in 2024 after Tommy John surgery.”

Ohtani put forth an MVP season despite not pitching

Ohtani was not able to pitch in 2024 due to his left shoulder ailment. However, he put forth a historic season as L.A.’s designated hitter, becoming the first player in MLB history to join the 50-50 club with 54 home runs and 59 stolen bases behind a stellar .310/.390/.646 slash line.

While the Dodgers’ rotation came alive as the 2024 MLB playoffs took shape, their injury-plagued lineup was a major story for the franchise. Ace Tyler Glasnow, as well as Clayton Kershaw and Gavin Stone were all unable to play due to varying injuries, and their three heavy hitters in Jack Flaherty, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Walker Buehler all needed a game under their belt to find their form.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Dodgers’ banged up rotation could’ve used Ohtani in 2024 MLB playoffs

Ohtani could have given Los Angeles a major boost on the mound, even though they wound up winning it all, capped off by their decisive gentlemen’s sweep of the New York Yankees in the Fall Classic. When last seen on the hill in 2023, the 30-year-old talent posted a 3.14 ERA, sparkling 1.061 WHIP, and 167 strikeouts as a member of the Los Angeles Angels. That came on the heels of his career outing on the mound in 2022, where he sported a show-worthy 2.33 ERA, 1.012 WHIP, and 219 Ks that fueled him to a 15-9 record that year.

The Japanese sensation being forecasted to be ready in time for spring training is encouraging for the franchise as they seek back-to-back World Series titles in 2025. Him being able to pitch for the ball club could see the Dodgers rampage through the Major Leagues with one of the most star-studded rotations to show for.