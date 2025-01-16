Dodgers and Padres are desperate to create more financial room to sign Japanese star

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Roki Sasaki sweepstakes are closing in on a conclusion. The Japanese ace is expected to sign before Jan. 23, the end of his posting period, and there are three finalists in the race: the Los Angeles Dodgers, the San Diego Padres, and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Since Sasaki is available for international bonus pool money, teams can’t just throw endless money at him. Every team has a limited slot and while they could trade for more room, it’s not a lot.

San Diego and Los Angeles are getting their finances in order to sign Roki Sasaki

In such a tight race, however, every dollar matters. Sasaki, by taking this approach, has proven that getting his services is not just about the money, but if one team can offer $7.5 million and the other $6 million, well, it’s not insignificant.

This is why both the Dodgers and Padres have been active in the trade market, trying to create more breathing room when it comes to their international bonus pool money:

“According to sources, both the Dodgers and Padres have been calling teams with regard to trading for international bonus pool money with the hopes of bulking up the amount they can offer Roki Sasaki. @ByJackHarris was first to report the Dodgers’ interest in adding to their pool,” MLB insider Mark Feinsand posted on X.

The Dodgers and Padres will compete until the end

Sasaki is surely in for a record-breaking bonus for an international signee. He will certainly get a nice payday in his first few years in MLB even if he’s not a traditional free agent. Through his signing bonus, his league minimum salary and endorsement opportunities, his earning potential is still considerable.

The Dodgers would certainly be nearly unstoppable with Sasaki in their rotation for years to come. He will be more of a ‘face of the franchise’ type with the Padres, but both teams are prepared to make him feel at home.

The Dodgers and Padres might not be alone in their strategy, though. “One executive said: ‘There are a number of teams asking for international money some that you would guess and some that you would not. [LA & SD] are certainly reaching out but they aren’t alone, other teams are recognizing opportunities.'”

Acquiring international bonus pool money is never a bad strategy regardless of whether a team is in the race for Sasaki or not. It’s pretty clear why the Dodgers and Padres are doing it, though.