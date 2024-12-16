Chargers: Good news and bad news from 40–17 loss to the Buccaneers

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

This Sunday afternoon was one to forget for Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers. After a strong start to the game, things cooled off in the second quarter, then froze over in the second. The Chargers were ultimately blown out at home with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers winning 40–17 on the road.

The Chargers’ defense got lit up by Baker Mayfield and company

A typically elite unit, the Chargers’ defense was anything but in Week 15. Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield had his way with the Bolts’ defense all game long. He went 22-27 passing for 288 yards and four touchdowns with only one interception. Future Hall of Famer Mike Evans put up a ridiculous nine receptions for 159 yards and two touchdowns.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Los Angeles did little to slow down Tampa Bay’s rushing attack, too. Rookie RB Bucky Irving racked up 117 rushing yards on just 15 carries including a 54-yard scamper. The Buccaneers finished the day with 506 yards of total offense.

Mayfield had all day in the pocket

The Chargers’ lack of a pass rush against Tampa Bay was noticeable. Mayfield was sacked only once for a loss of five yards. He was rarely under pressure and typically threw from a clean pocket throughout the game. The Bolts’ defense has struggled to generate consistent pressure in recent weeks, causing quarterbacks to finally crack the code and score points against their top-notch defense.

Justin Herbert needs help

Chargers star QB Justin Herbert has been playing at a high level all season long. However, he has also been getting beat up all season long. Herbert has been under constant pressure and is playing through injuries. Dealing with knee and ankle soreness, Herbert suited up anyway in Week 15, but was beat up once again, causing him to regress in performance against the Buccaneers. He finished the day with only 195 yards passing, two touchdowns, and one interception — his first pick thrown since Week 2.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Standout rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey suited up for the game despite being on the injury report. He led the Chargers with 58 receiving yards and added one touchdown on five receptions. Quentin Johnston had the other touchdown. Overall, however, the Chargers’ 206 total yards of offense highlight the lack of help surrounding Herbert this season. While he has been able to make the most of it throughout the year, the generally lackluster supporting cast caught up with the team this week and resulted in a stagnant offensive outing.

The Chargers are still ahead in the Wild Card race

Despite their two-game losing streak, the Chargers are still on track to clinch a playoff spot. Barring something unexpected occurring over their final three games of the season, the Bolts should make it in as a Wild Card. They are currently the No. 7 seed with an 8-6 record, just one game behind the 9-6 Denver Broncos. However, they have a two-game lead on the No. 8 seed, with the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, and Cincinnati Bengals all 6-8 and on the outside looking in.

Looking ahead to the Chargers’ next matchup against the Denver Broncos

It will be a quick turnaround entering Week 16 with the Bolts having another primetime game. They will be at home on Thursday night to host the Denver Broncos in a crucial matchup for playoff seeding. The Broncos at 9-6 are second in the AFC West. A win over Denver would tie the two teams’ records and move Los Angeles into second place in the division. This will be the Chargers’ final home game of the season before they close out the campaign with two road games remaining.