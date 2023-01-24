Report: Nets inquired about Timberwolves backup center Naz Reid

Oct 14, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) passes the ball while Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) defends during the fourth quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets‘ search for a quality big man to shore up their thin frontline has led them to inquire about the Minnesota Timberwolves emerging fourth-year center Naz Reid.

“HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported on Monday that Timberwolves center Naz Reid has drawn interest from the Clippers and Nuggets. I’ve heard from league sources that the Nets have also inquired about Reid, so there would be competition for him if Minnesota chose to move him, though the price for the upcoming free agent wouldn’t be significant.” Kevin O’Connor via The Ringer

Reid has seized the moment with Karl-Anthony Towns out indefinitely with a calf injury, while Rudy Gobert has also been in and out of Minnesota’s lineup.

The 23-year-old Reid is averaging 10.2 points and 4.8 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks this season, including seven starts. But in 26 games without Towns, Reid has been putting up 11.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in 20.7 minutes, helping the Timberwolves stay afloat in the Western Conference.

Reid was much better when Gobert was out for nine games: 14.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocks.

With Reid entering unrestricted free agency after this season, the Timberwolves should be looking to squeeze something in return, as the big man has no pathway to a larger role when both Towns and Gobert are healthy.

With the Nets, Reid only has Nic Claxton as competition for the center spot. Reid’s $1.9 million salary makes him the ideal low-buy candidate for the Nets.

Follow this writer on Twitter: @alderalmo