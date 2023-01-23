Nets to reunite Serge Ibaka with Kevin Durant?

Oct 12, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Serge Ibaka (25) grabs a rebound as tDay'Ron Sharpe (20) reaches in during the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly among several NBA teams monitoring Milwaukee Bucks’ displaced center Serge Ibaka.

The Bucks are trying to find Ibaka a new home via trade, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. And the Nets, who are looking for a backup big man who can shoot, are in the mix, along with two other Eastern Conference contenders, according to HoopsHype’s Mike Scotto.

“Several teams are monitoring Ibaka, including the Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, and Atlanta Hawks, league sources told HoopsHype. The sense is that Milwaukee would be willing to part with Ibaka for a second-round pick, according to NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype.” Mike Scotto via HoopsHype

The 33-year-old Ibaka is averaging career lows (4.1 points and 2.8 rebounds in 11.6 minutes) across the board this season. While Ibaka is only shooting 33.3 percent behind the arc this season, he has shown his ability to hit the outside shot, hitting no lower than 35 percent in four of his last five seasons. His outside shot peaked at 38.5 percent with the Toronto Raptors during his final season with them.

The Nets have long coveted a veteran big man who can stretch the floor to serve as Nic Claxton’s backup and mentor.

A two-time season leader in blocks during his time with Kevin Durant in Oklahoma City, Ibaka could also provide rim protection once Claxton gets his usual breather.

Ibaka is on a veteran minimum deal with the Bucks and he’s set to enter unrestricted free agency this summer.

