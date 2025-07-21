Nets rookie goes from long-distance question mark to sharpshooter in NBA Summer League

Despite the Nets going a disappointing 1-4 during the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, it was a time for Nets rookies, signed undrafted free agents, and G-Leaguers to make their mark on the coaching staff.

Several players took advantage of the opportunities, including eighth overall pick Egor Dëmin and former Gonzaga star Drew Timme, who spent time on the Long Island Nets before being called up to Brooklyn towards the end of the 2024 regular season, where he continued to perform at a high level.

While Timme dominated for Brooklyn during the Summer League, averaging 25.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists across three games, it was Dëmin who made the biggest mark on Brooklyn’s brass, completely alleviating the shooting concerns that plagued him as a prospect.

Nets’ Egor Dëmin Rewrites the Narrative Surrounding His Shooting

Dëmin entered the NBA as someone who was not known for his three-point shooting ability, having shot just 19% with Real Madrid B and 27% for BYU.

However, there were indications that an injury had affected his form, as he was shooting about 40% from distance with the Cougars before suffering a knee injury against Providence.

During the NBA combine, Dëmin knocked down 16 threes in a row, and although he was in an empty gym with no defenders on him, it was an encouraging sign for a player who had major shooting concerns.

Egor took that a step further in Summer League, completely alleviating any concerns through his play in Las Vegas, where he not only took a high volume of threes but also made many of them.

In complete opposition to the narratives surrounding him, the Russian point guard attempted 85.2% of his shots from behind the three-point line, averaging 7.7 attempts per game and making them at a remarkable 43.5% clip.

Despite having a rough start as many rookies had in their first Summer League game, Dëmin started to prove his doubters wrong by hitting two of five attempted threes in a 90-81 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, finishing with eight points overall.

Against the Wizards, Dëmin knocked down four threes on ten attempts from long range, scoring 12 points in total.

After missing the contest against the crosstown rival Knicks, Dëmin had his best performance against the Orlando Magic, shooting 4-for-8 from downtown and finishing with fourteen points.

Egor also had an emphatic dunk where he split defenders before finishing with a left-handed jam.

However, his sequence of three triples in the game against the Magic was most notable, as he showcased his ability to hit threes off the dribble, catch-and-shoot threes, and spot-up threes while giving the Nets the cushion they needed to win their first Summer League game against Orlando.

Dëmin Acknowledges Desire To Improve His Strength and Physicality

In contrast to his success from beyond the arc, Dëmin has been reluctant to score in the paint, only attempting four two-pointers, with the aforementioned dunk being his only two-point make.

Egor also only had four total assists Summer League, a big surprise given he was best known as a passer in college.

He did, however, use his size to contribute 4.3 rebounds per game to go along with his 11.3 points per game, the majority of which came from downtown.

Dëmin averaged three turnovers per game in Vegas, often a result of getting pickpocketed by stronger defenders. Measuring just 199 pounds, Dëmin needs to add muscle to be able to hold his own in the NBA, especially if he wants to be the team’s primary ball handler.

As a 6′ 9” point guard, Dëmin can study Ben Simmons and Josh Giddey, two taller point guards who attack the basket with their size and strength.

However, Dëmin has acknowledged this need for improvement. During an interview during the Nets-Sixers Summer League game in which Dëmin rested, Egor spoke about his desire to improve by spending time in the weight room.

Egor Dëmin: "I think I might spend more time in the lifting room than on the court … I'm super aware of myself and what I need to get better at. I'm living in the lifting room. I'm not getting upset because I know how much I'm putting into this. It's just a question of time." pic.twitter.com/KQMK0E6DdE — Lucas Kaplan (@LucasKaplan_) July 18, 2025

Dëmins desire to improve and silence his doubters has been important for coaches and fans alike. He quickly rewrote the narrative around his shooting, lighting up the Las Vegas strip with his three-point displays.

As a taller point guard with now-proven shooting and playmaking ability, if Dëmin can add strength, he can become a plus defender and a threat to score in the paint, which would make him a complete NBA player with All-Star potential for years to come.