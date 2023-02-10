Nets’ rising guard Cam Thomas quickly issues apology after anti-gay remark, fined $40K

Jan 30, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guards Kyrie Irving (11) and Cam Thomas (24) celebrate during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

After finally sending away disgruntled and controversial All-Star guard Kyrie Irving out West, the Brooklyn Nets found themselves embroiled in another controversy.

The NBA fined Nets’ rising second-year guard Cam Thomas $40,000 for using “derogatory and disparaging language” during his live postgame interview following Thursday’s win over the Chicago Bulls.

Cam Thomas: "We already had good looking guys, no homo."pic.twitter.com/2SAsuq36EX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 10, 2023

Thomas was asked for his comment about his new teammate Spencer Dinwiddie’s joke that the Nets may not acquire the best players in the Irving deal from Dallas but they did get the “best-looking.”

“And the Nets needed some help in that department,” Dinwiddie said.

Thomas responded in jest: “We already had good-looking guys, no homo.”

Thomas later took to social media to apologize for the remark.

“I want to apologize for the insensitive word I used in the postgame interview,” Thomas said on a Tweet late Thursday night. “I was excited about the win and was being playful. I definitely didn’t intend to offend anyone, but I realize that I probably did. My apologies again. Much love.”

Thomas averaged 38.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.8 assists over his last four games, including three 40-point games since Irving requested a trade. He became the youngest NBA player to achieve that feat.

