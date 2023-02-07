Nets make one more move after Kyrie Irving trade

Feb 14, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kessler Edwards (14) takes a three point shot past Sacramento Kings forward Harrison Barnes (40) in the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

After failing to expand the Kyrie Irving deal to land a top-tier player, the Brooklyn Nets have made another trade.

According to multiple reports, the Nets have sent two-way player Kessler Edwards plus cash considerations to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, a move that opens up a roster spot.

Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported the trade.

The move saved the Nets roughly $8 million in salary and luxury tax. But it could also be a precursor of another deal as Thursday’s trade deadline approaches.

Brooklyn intends to reshape its roster around its remaining superstar Kevin Durant, who is reportedly engaged in conversations with Nets owner Joe Tsai and GM Sean Marks on the direction of the franchise following Irving’s departure.

Durant requested a trade last summer because of his doubts about the organization’s ability to be a championship contender. Those doubts might be lingering in Durant’s mind once again in the wake of Irving’s departure.

The Nets frantically tried to expand the Irving deal and have reportedly engaged the Toronto Raptors in possibly acquiring either one or both of Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet to no avail.

Unlike Irving, who is set to become a restricted free agent, Durant is locked up for three more years after this season, giving the Nets some level of leverage.

Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith, the pieces acquired from Dallas for Irving, have been officially introduced Tuesday as members of the Nets.

Dinwiddie returns to Brooklyn, his home for more than five years and where he had his breakout from a fringe NBA player to a quality starter. He also played a key role in recruiting Irving during the 2019 free agency.

The Nets have fallen to fifth in the Eastern Conference since Durant sustained another MCL sprain. They have lost eight of their 13 games during this stretch, with Durant expected to return after the All-Star break.

