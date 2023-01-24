Nets’ Kevin Durant will begin on-court activities, may return before All-Star break

Jan 8, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) tries to dribble around Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the first half of their game at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael Laughlin-USA TODAY Sports

There is optimism around the Brooklyn Nets organization that superstar Kevin Durant may return ahead of the All-Star break after his MCL sprain was re-evaluated Monday.

Dr. Riley Williams III of the Hospital for Special Surgery is very pleased with Durant’s recovery and cleared the Nets superstar to begin running and on-court basketball activities this week, according to the team’s latest medical bulletin.

Durant sustained the injury last Jan. 8 during the third quarter of Brooklyn’s102-101 win over in Miami when Jimmy Butler awkwardly landed on his knee after Ben Simmons swatted the Heat star’s shot.

The Nets lost their first four games without Durant but have since bounced back, winning two on the road against the Utah Jazz and the defending champion Golden State Warriors behind Kyrie Irving’s phenomenal play.

Irving averaged 43.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 7.5 assists over their last two wins.

The Nets will play seven games in the next two weeks, beginning with a Wednesday rivalry showdown against former Net James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers.

If Durant is cleared to return after two more weeks, the Nets will have five games left before the All-Star break culminating with a rematch with the Heat on Feb. 15.

