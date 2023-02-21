Nets’ Cam Thomas turns ‘ain’t sh*t funny’ meme into business

Feb 9, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas (24) at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Brooklyn Nets‘ rising guard Cam Thomas is all business on and off the court.

Thomas is making the most out of every opportunity — from Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving’s departures to his “Ain’t Sh*t Funny” meme.

The 21-year-old guard recently launched his “Ain’t Sh*t Funny” clothing line on his website after filing for its trademark following his record-setting night in Phoenix last Feb. 7. Thomas scored 43 points as he became the youngest player in NBA history to have three straight 40-point games.

Cam Thomas said his friends have been telling him to trademark, “Ain’t shit funny”.



“I’ll probably look into it. Honestly, everytime somebody ask me why I never smile, that’s the same answer I give. It just blew up all of the sudden, I don’t know why.” pic.twitter.com/qXKEY7Jzwv — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) February 8, 2023

Thomas went viral with his “Ain’t Sh*t Funny” reply when asked why he never smiles.

After the historic scoring performances that earned him a regular spot in the Nets’ rotation, now we know why Thomas rarely smiles. He means business all the time.

Over his last eight games, Thomas averaged 26.6 points on a ridiculous 49/43/91 shooting split.

Thomas will likely be the Nets’ Sixth Man, a role he played in their final game before the All-Star break. He scored 19 points in 21 minutes off the bench, with Mikal Bridges carrying the first unit’s offense with a career-high 45 in their first win with all four trade deadline acquisitions on the floor.

“I think that’s an ideal picture,” Brooklyn coach Jacque Vaughn said after beating Miami last week. “For [Thomas] to come off the bench and have the attention that he garnered, to be able to make shots for us, to be able to create for us. It was a little bit of a lull in our offense before he checked in and he has the ability to create shots for us, so [we] really needed it. I thought he was composed. I thought he used each possession and was pretty efficient with it — making the right decisions, which is growth for him, so definitely more so what we wanted to see.”

Thomas will continue to play a crucial role as the Nets try to hold on to the fifth seed, entering their final 24 games of the regular season.

Follow this writer on Twitter: @alderalmo