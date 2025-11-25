92 percent.

That is the percentage of the time Tatsuya Imai throws either a fastball or a slider to right-handed hitters. He doesn’t nibble at the corners or try to trick you with a kaleidoscope of off-speed junk. He simply dares you to hit the heat, and more often than not, the batter walks back to the dugout confused. As the New York Yankees scour the globe for rotation upgrades this winter, that aggressive mentality is exactly what they need to pair with a recovering Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, and more.

The Yankees have been flirting with the Japanese market for years, always circling the big names but often watching them land elsewhere. This offseason feels different. The front office knows they need another high-octane arm, and Imai fits the profile of a “Matt Blake Special” perfectly.

The Numbers Jump Off the Page

We aren’t talking about a project here. We are talking about a guy who just torched the NPB. While he might not have the same mythological hype that surrounded Yoshinobu Yamamoto, his production is undeniably elite. Just look at the line he posted over 163.2 innings last season:

ERA: A microscopic 1.92

A microscopic 1.92 Strikeouts: 178 (versus only 45 walks)

178 (versus only 45 walks) Home Runs Allowed: 6

That last number is the one that should have Brian Cashman salivating. Giving up only six long balls in a full season is absurd. It shows he keeps the ball in the yard, a trait that is non-negotiable when your home stadium is a bandbox in the Bronx.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

A Two-Pitch Monster with Room to Grow

At 27 years old, Imai is entering his physical prime. He stands 5-foot-11, which is slightly undersized for a modern power pitcher, but the arm talent ignores the tape measure. His four-seamer sits at 95 mph and can touch nearly triple digits when he needs to empty the tank. He pairs that with a mid-80s slider that tunnels perfectly off the heater.

Right now, he is a nightmare for righties. He slices them up. The concern, naturally, is left-handed hitters. He struggles a bit there, which is typical for a guy with such a heavy two-pitch mix. But reports suggest he is integrating a sinker to keep the ball on the ground.

If you give pitching coach Matt Blake a guy with two elite pitches and a developing sinker, he usually turns them into an All-Star. There is a concern that Imai’s velocity might dip slightly when adjusting to the larger MLB baseball, but the raw stuff is so good that he has a margin for error.

The Price of Doing Business

Let’s talk money because that is always the hurdle.

Projections have Imai landing a deal between $150 million and $200 million over six to eight years. If the Yankees can lock him in at six years for $150 million, that breaks down to $25 million per season. In 2025, $25 million for a number two or three starter with ace upside is a steal. It provides long-term cost control for a guy who hasn’t even hit his ceiling yet.

Hal Steinbrenner seems ready to make this happen. He didn’t mince words when asked about the organization’s desire to land a star from across the Pacific.

“Baseball is king in Japan,” Steinbrenner said. “A lot of Japanese fans here in the US would love to see [a player play for the Yankees]. We’ve tried and we’ll continue to try.”

This isn’t just about selling jerseys or capturing a new market. It is about winning. The Yankees have the payroll flexibility and the developmental system to maximize Imai’s talent. They have “tried” long enough. It is time to actually close the deal. The rotation is good, but Imai could make it terrifying.

