The reality facing Italian football is no longer just embarrassing; it is a full-blown existential crisis. For an unprecedented third consecutive cycle, the Italian men’s national soccer team—the once-mighty Azzurri—will watch the world’s biggest sporting event from the couch.

Missing a single World Cup is a tragedy for a football-obsessed nation; missing three in a row is a completely unacceptable systemic failure that insults the country’s rich sporting heritage.

Fans and pundits are desperate for a quick fix or a convenient scapegoat, but Italian legend Alessandro Nesta recently cut straight to the core of the rot. Everything needs to change from the ground up, because Italy’s continuous downfall isn’t a failure of coaching—it’s a failure of national footballing culture.

Alessandro Nesta’s Damning Verdict of the Azzurri’s Cultural Problems

Credit: Anthony Rivardo, Empire Sports Media.

On Thursday morning, On Thursday (June 4), Panini America , the world’s largest sports and entertainment collectibles company and a longtime partner of FIFA, kicked off its FIFA World Cup 2026™ presence in New York City with a ceremonial sticker swap at Rockefeller Center Plaza celebrating the Panini FIFA World Cup 2026 Sticker Album . I was in attendance to witness Nesta participate in a Panini sticker swap with former New York Giants stars Eli Manning, Shaun O’Hara, and fans/media.

During the event, Sportico asked Nesta about Italy’s failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, and what needs to change for the Azzurri:

“Everything. Everything. Because we have to start to do something. Every time is ‘the coach the problem,’ is the other one. For me, the problem is bigger. The academies. The academies don’t have talent in Italy in this moment because the academy… no one spend money for the academy. And we don’t build good players for the national team. This is the problem. But the problem is the coach? It’s not true for me, my opinion. This is our culture. The problem is our culture. We are a beautiful country, but when we have to do something to fix something, we don’t have a… we are not so strong to do, ‘Okay, now, tomorrow we change everything.’ No. That’s okay, but I love my country.”

The Root of the Rot: Youth Academy Starvation

Nesta is spot-on with his diagnosis. For over a decade, Italian clubs have treated youth academies as financial afterthoughts rather than the lifeblood of the national team. While nations like France, England, and Spain aggressively overhauled their grassroots systems to produce technical, modern athletes, Italian academies have stagnated due to a severe lack of funding and modern scouting infrastructure.

Serie A clubs routinely opt for cheap, short-term foreign imports over developing homegrown Italian starlets, leaving the national team pool utterly starved of elite, world-class talent in the attacking third and midfield. You cannot build a championship house when the foundation is completely hollowed out.

Wholesale Cultural Changes Are Non-Negotiable

The most frustrating aspect of Italy’s decline is the stubborn, bureaucratic paralysis that plagues the Italian Football Federation (FIGC). As Nesta noted, the default reaction to every qualification disaster is to fire the manager, cash the severance check, and pretend a new tactical system will magically erase decades of institutional neglect.

Italy has become structurally incapable of executing the painful, top-to-bottom modernization required to compete in the modern era. The country deserves infinitely better than this cyclical mediocrity.

Until the federation stops looking for quick-fix managers and instead commits to wholesale structural reform—forcing heavy youth investment and completely rewriting the development curriculum—the Azzurri will remain a historical relic rather than a global powerhouse.

Panini America kicks off the World Cup festivities in NYC

Credit: (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Panini America)

While the Italian national team struggles to find its identity, the rest of the footballing world is moving forward into a historic summer. On Thursday, June 4, Panini America—the world’s largest sports and entertainment collectibles company and a longtime partner of FIFA—officially kicked off its FIFA World Cup 2026™ presence in New York City. The celebration featured a ceremonial sticker swap at Rockefeller Center Plaza, generating major buzz for the iconic Panini FIFA World Cup 2026 Sticker Album just a week ahead of the tournament’s highly anticipated kickoff.

During the star-studded event, Alessandro Nesta himself was on hand, swapping Panini stickers with fans, media, and former New York Giants legends Eli Manning and Shaun O’Hara. The activation also featured a custom Panini-branded Citroen Truck distributing albums and stickers to the crowd. The 2026 Panini World Cup Sticker Album is the largest ever produced by the company, spanning all 48 competing nations with a massive 980 stickers to collect. Each dedicated team section features 18 players, a team badge, and an official team photo—alongside a specialized Coca-Cola page for global under-the-label promotional stickers. The album and sticker packs are available now on Panini’s website and nationwide at major retailers including Walmart, Target, Amazon, Walgreens, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.