The World Cup is set to kick off this week with plenty of speculation about which country will take home the prize and which key player will walk away as the tournament’s MVP (Golden Ball).

When one of the greatest pure defenders in the history of global football pauses to evaluate an attacking player, you shut up and listen. Alessandro Nesta built his legendary, Hall-of-Fame reputation by completely neutralizing the most lethal forwards of the modern era, standing as a master structural tactician who famously read the game steps ahead of his opponents.

So, when Nesta is asked to identify the best player in the world right now, his assessment carries an immense, undeniable weight. Speaking directly to the media, the 2006 World Cup champion completely bypassed the established veteran pool and pointed directly at Spain’s 18-year-old superstar sensation, Lamine Yamal, crowning him as the definitive heir apparent to the sport’s ultimate crown.

Alessandro Nesta Says Spain’s Lamine Yamal is ‘The New Messi’

Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nesta’s evaluation of the young Barcelona and Spanish boundary weapon wasn’t just standard pre-tournament praise; it was an absolute coronation. When analyzing the unique physical and mental components that define Yamal’s lightning-fast ascent, Nesta delivered the ultimate tactical comparison:

“He’s the new Messi… He makes the difference every game. He’s special,” Nesta said.

For a legendary central defender who spent his prime matching wits with iconic generational talents, calling an 18-year-old the next iteration of Lionel Messi is the highest form of praise imaginable. Nesta emphasized that what separates Yamal from standard elite prospects is his staggering consistency.

It isn’t just about empty flair or occasional viral moments; it’s the fact that the teenage phenom possesses a mature, cold-blooded ability to execute the decisive action—whether a defense-splitting pass or a clinical finish—nearly every single time he steps onto the pitch for club and country.

The Inside Track to World Cup MVP

Credit: Anthony Rivardo, Empire Sports Media.

With the historic, expanded tournament just a week away from kicking off on American soil, Nesta doesn’t just expect Yamal to play a standard role; he expects him to completely dominate the global narrative.

The Italian icon made it explicitly clear that he views the young winger as the absolute favorite to capture the World Cup Most Valuable Player award, steering a loaded Spanish national team that balances high-stakes tournament history with an influx of modern, dynamic speed.

In a tournament that traditionally elevates prodigies into immortal figures, Yamal is structurally positioned to serve as the engine of Spain’s heavy tactical shell. If Nesta’s elite scouting instincts hold true, this summer will serve as the official launching pad for the next individual era of global football dominance.

Panini America Launches World Cup Fever in New York City

Credit: (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Panini America)

Nesta’s viral high-praise of Yamal wasn’t delivered from a distant European training ground; it happened right in the bustling heart of New York City. On Thursday, June 4, Panini America—the world’s largest sports and entertainment collectibles company and the longtime exclusive partner of FIFA—officially kicked off its historic FIFA World Cup 2026™ presence with a massive, ceremonial sticker swap at Rockefeller Center Plaza.

I was fortunate enough to be on-site for the entire activation, capturing these exclusive quotes and watching the legendary interactions unfold firsthand as the city prepares to take the world stage.

The star-studded morning featured Nesta actively swapping Panini stickers with fans, media, and former New York Giants legends Eli Manning and Shaun O’Hara alongside a custom, vintage Panini-branded Citroen Truck.

The 2026 Panini World Cup Sticker Album stands as the largest edition the company has ever engineered, spanning all 48 competing nations with a massive 980 stickers to collect.

Each dedicated team grid features 18 individual players, a team badge, and an official team photo—alongside a specialized Coca-Cola page for global under-the-label promotional stickers. The album and sticker packs are available now on Panini’s website and nationwide at major retail hubs including Walmart, Target, Amazon, Walgreens, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.