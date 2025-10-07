Young Warriors guard looking to take a leap

In the Golden State Warriors’ first preseason game, Moses Moody put any doubts to rest with an astonishing 19 points in 15 minutes.



The former 14th overall pick in the 2021 NBA draft has yet to find a clear-cut role on the Warriors, but fans, teammates, and analysts alike see potential for his breakout this upcoming season.

Stephen Curry pays respect to Moody

Moody has consistently shown improvement in his game each season so far, primarily serving as a bench piece for the Warriors.



Last season, his minutes increased to 22 per game, along with knocking down 37% of his three-point attempts, with an average of 4.6 attempts per game.

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

It’s remarkable how far his game has come, considering his career high of 30 points back in 2022.



The gradual rise Moody has shown under the radar is a testament to his hard work, and his peers have taken notice.



Stephen Curry stated that Moody’s offseason performance was probably the best of his career so far.

Moody looking to have his best season yet

The confidence Moody has maintained has proven to pay off, and the versatility he possesses was on full display against the Lakers.



Beyond standing his ground defensively, the variety of three-point attempts he converted was impressive. Last season, Moody was actually playing through a thumb injury on his shooting hand.

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The steps he has taken, combined with the fortitude he possesses at only 22 years old, make him very valuable to the roster with a bright future ahead.