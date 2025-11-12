Staying even-keeled and letting production do the talking is an essential element in the growth of an NBA player transitioning from a role player to a star.



Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski’s confidence is commendable—self-belief often breeds greatness—but it can also fuel frustration when one fails to meet the standards they’ve set for themselves.

Podziemski shows flashes but lacks consistency

Now in year three, the young guard continues to flash his tools: quick hands, active defense, and occasional scoring bursts.



Yet, the leap Golden State envisioned has not arrived with consistency.



When asked to serve as a complementary piece—or even a starter—his shot selection has often been problematic.



Low-percentage long twos and contested pull-ups have replaced attacking downhill or creating clean looks for teammates, making his game increasingly predictable and easier for opposing defenses to scheme against.

Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Podziemski’s scoring profile suggests a player focused more on getting his own shot than finding the best shot available.



However, lacking elite quickness and athleticism, he struggles to beat defenders off the dribble, leading to inefficient attempts.



These ill-timed shots aren’t moments of flair—they’re patterns.



He shoots just 35% from midrange, yet those attempts remain tied for his second-most frequent shot type, even though his best percentages come from the restricted area and both corners.

The bravado from Podz has all eyes on his performance

Eliminating those midrange looks could be the catalyst for more consistent production—turning him from a player of occasional bursts into a steady offensive contributor.



His best performance this season, against the Memphis Grizzlies, showed promise, but the streaky shooting and limited playmaking have prevented sustained impact.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Pair this with the off-court bravado and premature confidence—such as recent reports of teammates rolling their eyes when Podziemski claimed he wants to be better than Stephen Curry—and it paints the picture of a young player still finding balance between belief and humility.



For context, Curry’s second year saw him average 18.6 points per game on 93% from the free-throw line, while Podziemski’s current numbers remain nearly identical to last season, showing minor improvements in some areas and regressions in others.

Warriors’ rotation may look a lot different in the coming months

Defensively, Podziemski’s struggles have become glaring. Opponents frequently target him, exploiting his lapses and lack of lateral quickness.



Right now, his overall tendencies do more to hinder than help the Warriors’ championship aspirations.



To avoid becoming the odd man out in a rotation focused on contention, he must clean up his shot selection, deliver consistent offensive production to offset his defensive deficiencies, and most importantly, let his game do the talking.