Warriors’ young big man aiming to take massive leap in second season

The future outlook for Jonathan Kuminga has dominated the offseason storylines for the Golden State Warriors, but quietly, the team has more young players aiming to play significant roles next season.



Quinten Post, a second-round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, had an impressive rookie season as a stretch big for the Warriors.



Despite limited minutes, Post shot 40% from beyond the arc on 4.3 attempts per game.



He aims to improve these numbers and expand his role to become a key part of the rotation.

3 key improvements to his game

In a recent interview with The Mercury News, Post discussed how he enhanced three areas of his game this summer: guarding without fouling, making passes in tight screen-and-roll situations, and finishing against smaller defenders.



His overall strategy is to be more versatile, recognizing that versatility is a common trait of successful contending teams.



The more options a team has to counter opponent defenses, the better their chances, and Post understands this.

Al Horford is the perfect mentor in Golden State

With Al Horford now the starting center for Golden State, the backup role is open.



Since the offense relies heavily on spacing the floor to open lanes, Post’s skills are especially valuable during non-Horford minutes.



Additionally, veteran Horford serves as an excellent mentor for Post’s development.



Horford didn’t enter the league as a stretch big; it wasn’t until his tenth year that he shot 35% from three.

This demonstrates that hard work and dedication—traits Horford consistently exhibits—have transformed him into a model figure for Post to learn from.



Having Horford and Post sharing the floor, even at the same time at times, alongside Curry, creates a potent offensive threat, especially in a league that has recently seen a resurgence of double big lineups.