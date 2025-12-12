The return of Stephen Curry is the highlight of tonight’s main event showdown between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.



Minnesota eliminated the Warriors from the playoffs last season, largely because of a hamstring injury to Curry that derailed the Warriors’ playoff hopes.



The Timberwolves have won five of their last six games and have displayed the fifth-highest offensive rating in the league during this stretch.



Golden State must focus on imposing their will defensively, ranking second in the league, while playing with the discipline needed to win the key moments.

Golden State’s defense has been phenomenal

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Warriors have held four of their last five opponents below 100 points, showcasing exceptional defensive ingenuity in a league that values offense highly.



Golden State’s defensive success isn’t just due to superior athleticism but stems from a more cerebral and calculated approach.



Channeling that same energy into rebounding and ball security might lead the Warriors to a convincing victory tonight.

On the injury report for the Warriors, Draymond Green and Al Horford are out, which means more minutes for Quinten Post, who has shown tremendous promise in recent games, averaging 13.7 points and 5.3 rebounds.



He’s improving in footwork, shot selection, and displaying unwavering determination when he’s on the court.



Will Kuminga see heavy minutes tonight?

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

With Green out, Jonathan Kuminga could see more playing time.



There has been discussion about whether it’s best for Kuminga to just sit and wait until the trade deadline. Yet, last playoffs, against Minnesota, Kuminga had a standout performance, averaging 20.8 points against a tough Timberwolves team.



That’s what he brings-if he applies himself, he can go head-to-head with anyone in a league full of elite athletes.



Perfect time for the Warriors to make a run

Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Stephen Curry is back tonight after missing the last five games with a left quad contusion.



Teammates and coaches say Curry looks great, averaging 27.9 points per game.



During his absence, the Warriors found a stronger identity, going 3-2, and they’re excited to reintegrate Curry while maintaining their high standards on defense.



The Warriors haven’t reached their peak yet, but with emerging role players like Pat Spencer and Quentin Post, along with returning veterans such as Seth Curry and De’Anthony Melton, the best is yet to come for this team.