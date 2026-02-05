The Golden State Warriors return to action tonight against the Phoenix Suns, looking to wash away the taste of one of their most lifeless performances of the season.



Stephen Curry will be out again tonight, and if last game was any indication, the Warriors must do a complete 180, as they struggled to generate offense, energy, or cohesion.



The trade deadline is now in the past, offering potential solace in the rotation that will allow them to play much better together.



Tonight presents an immediate test of resolve against a Suns team that has shocked the league this season and is built to punish mistakes.

Porzingis is now on the Warriors

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The major storyline out of the trade deadline for the Warriors is a blockbuster move, as the Warriors have traded Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for Kristaps Porzingis.



Kuminga’s tenure in Golden State ends abruptly, with reports indicating the young forward was stunned by the move.

Kuminga and his camp demanded a trade, but maybe he didn’t anticipate it to a team that’s pretty loaded at his position, with emerging All-Star Jalen Johnson at the helm.



For the Warriors, this signals a definitive pivot toward win-now basketball.

Health concerns dim the excitement for a Porzingis and Curry duo

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

Porzingis alongside Curry looks tantalizing on paper — a true stretch five who can space the floor, punish switches, and add rim protection.



However, availability remains the elephant in the room. Porzingis has played 65 games or more just three times in 10 NBA seasons.



While he was reportedly expected to return Tuesday night against Miami, Golden State is inheriting significant health risks.

With the deadline over, it’s time to lock in and pick up wins

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

With Curry out tonight, it looks to be a steep climb for the Warriors to secure a victory, but it isn’t impossible.



There’s a much more relaxed energy, as Draymond Green wasn’t dealt.



Young guys like Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski still have a role and can play with the confidence needed to defeat a surging Suns team.



Ball movement and crisp execution must replace the star power Curry provides.



Defensively, the Warriors must stay disciplined, physical, and scrappy.



The Suns have shooters, but it’s more important that Golden State matches the defensive intensity Phoenix will bring.



Winning the games within the game, in regard to rebounding, second-chance points, and fewer turnovers, were all areas that Golden State failed to exploit in the last game.

The trade deadline has passed, the roster is set, and excuses are gone.



The Warriors are betting their season on health, fit, and urgency in the season’s second stretch.



Tonight is the first step in proving that the gamble was worth it.