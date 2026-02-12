The Golden State Warriors’ 126-113 loss to the Spurs was less about effort and more about their lack of star power.



For a half and most of the third quarter, the Warriors’ tempo, spacing, and crisp decision-making set the tone, to many viewers’ surprise.



Golden State was up 67-63 at the end of the first half, behind elite execution and defensive connectivity.



Overall, the Warriors generated 37 assists to just 11 turnovers while six Warriors players scored in double figures.



A clear indicator of systemic health and a club that’s bought into the team’s goal, despite the loss, the foundation of Golden State looks strong.

Draymond has a big night against Wemby

Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

The turning point came midway through the third quarter.



Golden State stretched the lead to 16, largely fueled by Draymond Green’s edge on both ends.



Green delivered a masterclass in competitive intensity: 17 points, 12 rebounds, and eight assists while defending Victor Wembanyama with physicality and veteran savvy.



He disrupted entry angles, denied Wembanyama on the boards, and ignited transition opportunities.



Green took this matchup personally, and it showed.



Given that Green was on the All-NBA defensive first team last season, this upcoming stretch of games after the All-Star break may see him make waves again and be named to the All-NBA defensive team at 36 years old.



The Duo of Fox and Wemby will be a problem

Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Star power eventually tilted the math in San Antonio’s favor.



Wembanyama settled in and finished with 26 points, nine rebounds, and four assists, punishing late switches and finding rhythm against smaller matchups.



De’Aaron Fox compounded the pressure with 27 points and eight assists, consistently hitting momentum shots and beating the defense to the rim.



Once San Antonio’s stars began to shine, Golden State’s margin evaporated. The Warriors’ offense didn’t stagnate — the Spurs simply elevated.



In the absence of Stephen Curry’s shot gravity and a true secondary rim deterrent, Golden State struggled to absorb the individual shot-making surge.

Healthy Warriors are most dangerous after the All-Star break

Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

The encouraging takeaway: the structure is intact.



The Warriors are healthy going into the All-Star break. With a week of rest and the potential return of Curry and the debut of Kristaps Porzingis against Boston, this group remains positioned to recalibrate quickly.



A sprint to the playoffs with this unit playing as well as it has without their stars and a Western Conference that’s much closer than it seems may be the perfect storm for the Golden State Warriors.