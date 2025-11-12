On the second leg of a back-to-back, the Golden State Warriors go from facing league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to a potential future MVP in Victor Wembanyama.



Losers of their last six road games, the Warriors face the daunting task of walking out of San Antonio with a victory and reigniting that championship drive.



The Spurs enter at 8-2, led by Wembanyama’s stellar averages of 25.7 points and 12.8 rebounds per game.



Golden State must set the tone defensively, limit the damage from San Antonio’s supporting cast, and execute efficiently from beyond the arc.

Containing Wembanyama and company

Wembanyama is, respectfully, a freak of nature.



The 39-year-old Al Horford will have his hands full trying to slow down the young phenom while also pulling him out of the paint to create driving lanes for the Warriors.

Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

The Spurs are allowing opponents to shoot 39% from 25 feet and beyond, so Golden State’s perimeter accuracy could be their best weapon.



Stephen Curry had a rough shooting night in his first game back against Oklahoma City — and it’s rare for him to have back-to-back off nights from deep.



Following that disappointing performance, expect a strong bounce-back effort from Curry, who’s averaging 25 points per game on 10.5 three-point attempts.

Who’s the X-Factor for the Warriors?

This game has Jimmy Butler written all over it.



After a frustrating outing in Oklahoma City, where he took only three field goal attempts and voiced his displeasure postgame, Butler will need to lead by example.



When Butler looks to score first, it galvanizes the team far more than when he passively stands in the corner during a Podziemski pick-and-roll.



Golden State will need an assertive, aggressive Butler to avoid falling below .500.

Moses Moody has quietly emerged as the Warriors’ X-factor, averaging 15.4 points over his last five games on 42.1% shooting from three.

Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

His ability to space the floor will be crucial.



Meanwhile, Jonathan Kuminga (questionable) and Brandin Podziemski must resist forcing mismatches or hunting for fouls — instead, they should let the game come to them as rookie Will Richard has, taking advantage of transition opportunities that start with defensive effort.

This will be a tough matchup for Golden State, and it will take a locked-in defensive performance and a hot shooting night to pull off the win.

Prediction: Spurs 125, Warriors 119