The Golden State Warriors enter tonight’s matchup against the San Antonio Spurs riding a subtle wave of momentum.



Winners of two of their last three games without Stephen Curry, Golden State has discovered an identity rooted in pace, connectivity, and poise.



The ball is in motion, the defensive rotations are disciplined, and the energy has mirrored a team playing with something to prove before the All-Star break.

This duo has fueled the Warriors in recent games

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Much of the surge stems from the emergence of Pat Spencer and Gui Santos.



Spencer has averaged 17 points and six assists over the last three contests while shooting 55% from the field and 45% from three.



His downhill pressure has bent defenses, allowing Golden State to maintain offensive flow rather than stagnate in isolation.



Santos, meanwhile, has provided dynamic two-way production — 16 points and 6.7 rebounds per game on 61% shooting — thriving as a cutter and transition finisher while spacing the floor at 38.5% from deep.



Their activity has kept Golden State in the middle of the pack in offensive rating, without a dip, and, more importantly, has molded a collective confidence that will show once Curry and Porzingis return to the lineup.

Wemby is looking unstoppable

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Tonight’s challenge is singular: Victor Wembanyama.



Fresh off a historic 40-point, 12-rebound performance against the Lakers in just 26 minutes — including 25 points in the first eight minutes — Wembanyama presents schematic problems that few teams can solve.



Without Kristaps Porzingis, Golden State lacks the ideal length to contest Wemby’s release point.



Quinten Post and Al Horford must do their best to crowd his airspace early, especially Horford, using his strength to keep Wemby off balance, but there aren’t many answers for him.



They can try to force him to be more of a playmaker rather than getting clean pull-ups, and in doing so, you have a very talented Spurs unit that can still get the job done.



The Spurs aren’t all Wemby, which makes them even more dangerous, but he’s a luxury piece like no other and is reaching an unstoppable status that a prime Curry can only attest to.



Never say never; the Warriors may get it done

The key for Golden State lies in tempo and discipline.



Push the pace to test San Antonio’s transition defense, shrink the floor on Wembanyama’s drives, and finish possessions with rebounds.



If the Warriors can turn this into a collective execution game rather than a superstar showcase, they give themselves a legitimate chance heading into the break.