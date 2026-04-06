The Golden State Warriors narrowly lost 117-116 to the Houston Rockets, but the result took a backseat to the electrifying return of Stephen Curry.



After missing 27 games, Curry scored 29 points in just 26 minutes, hitting five three-pointers and immediately reestablishing himself as one of the league’s top players.



Any worries about rust disappeared quickly—once Curry saw the ball go through the net, the greatest showman this game has ever seen was back.

Curry’s insane gravity was on full display

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Analytically, Curry’s influence went beyond just scoring. The Warriors’ offensive rating increased when he was on the floor, thanks to better spacing and faster decision-making.



His off-ball movement forced Houston into constant defensive rotations, creating opportunities that Golden State had struggled to generate in his absence. Even in limited minutes, Curry shaped the game’s flow and kept the Warriors within striking distance throughout.

Sengun had his way with Porzingis

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Regrettably, the Warriors’ interior defense proved to be their biggest weakness. Alperen Sengun outplayed Kristaps Porzingis, using positioning and strength to control the paint.



Sengun’s ability to score efficiently and facilitate from the post repeatedly broke down Golden State’s defense, leading to high-percentage shots and easy backdoor cuts to Amen Thompson multiple times. The Rockets exploited this advantage, culminating in the game-winning sequence.

Curry played at an MVP level despite the loss

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

From a larger perspective, this game clarified Golden State’s postseason outlook. While the loss probably locks them into the play-in tournament, Curry’s form significantly boosts their ceiling. As long as he maintains this level, the Warriors become a far more dangerous opponent, regardless of seeding.



However, their defensive vulnerabilities—especially against skilled inside scorers—remain a major concern. Ultimately, with Curry playing at an MVP level, no opponent can overlook them. Yet, when facing a dominant front line, the Warriors are currently too thin to contend against Sengun, Jokic, or Wembanyama.