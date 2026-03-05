The Golden State Warriors travel to Houston tonight for a challenging road game against the Houston Rockets. The Rockets are led by a scorching-hot Kevin Durant, who seems to be peaking just in time for Houston.



Durant enters the game averaging 34 points over his last three outings while shooting 54% from the field. Facing the franchise with which he won two championships, Durant could have extra motivation, making what already looks like will be a tough night for the Warriors.

Golden State may miss the playoffs

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Golden State will arrive in Houston coming off back-to-back losses, during which poor execution on both offense and defense proved costly. Defensive lapses and offensive stagnation have hurt the team, as it appears a loss of focus has overtaken the Warriors’ rotation, especially since they’re missing their top players and even more key pieces are on the injury list.



Golden State now faces a real threat of missing the playoffs entirely. The Western Conference standings are tight, with the eighth through tenth seeds separated by just one game.



There’s a high chance Golden State will have to play on the road, putting them at a disadvantage from the start, and then needing to win two games to advance, which may be too tall an order for this injuries-plagued Warriors team.

Injuries are derailing the Warriors

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Injuries continue to complicate things for Golden State. Stephen Curry, Kristaps Porzingis, Moses Moody, and Will Richard are all out, forcing the Warriors to rely heavily on De’Anthony Melton and Brandin Podziemski tonight against the Rockets.



Melton has struggled recently, averaging just 15 points on 29% shooting in his last three games, while Podziemski lacks the self-creation ability to break down Houston’s athletic defense consistently.

Lockdown defense is the best path to victory tonight

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Golden State’s best chance to win lies on the defensive end. After allowing 114 and 129 points in their previous two games, the Warriors need to restore their defensive identity.



Interior stability from Quinten Post and Al Horford, anchored by Draymond Green, will be crucial. If the Warriors can protect the paint, control rebounds, and force the Rockets into an uncomfortable style of basketball—making streaky shooters settle for spot-up shots—they might have a chance to grind out a much-needed victory.