The Golden State Warriors entered the contest in need of an emphatic response to show resolve after the season-ending injury to Jimmy Butler, but instead delivered one of their flattest performances of the season.



From the opening tip, the Warriors lacked energy and urgency as Toronto took full control and never let up.



Toronto dominated the flow of the game, exposing the Warriors’ defensive indifference and weak execution on both ends. Golden State simply looked outmatched as they lost 145-127.

Quickley makes history against the Warriors

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Immanuel Quickley saw who was guarding him and began floating.



Genuinely reaching a flow state, Quickley went off for 40 points and 10 assists on 84% shooting in 34 minutes while orchestrating the offense and carving Golden State up at every turn, consistently punishing late rotations and breakdowns.



Even more alarming was how the Warriors fed into their own demise—37 points off turnovers turned a competitive game into a runaway.



Against a Raptors team that entered as the worst three-point shooting group in the league, Golden State somehow allowed 21 made threes on 34 attempts, a blistering 61.8%.



Toronto led by as many as 30, a margin that accurately reflected the imbalance on the floor.

Kuminga staying ready paid off

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The lone bright spot for the Warriors was Jonathan Kuminga. After 16 straight DNPs, Kuminga logged just 21 minutes but made them count, scoring 20 points on 70% shooting.



The sheer audacity and malpractice of believing a high-value trade would be made while not playing Kuminga is simply ludicrous.



His aggression, downhill pressure, and athleticism reignited the Warriors in the second half and briefly brought Chase Center to life.



He was the only Warrior who consistently bent the defense and played with force.

Warriors brass has backed themselves into a wall

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

With Butler sidelined, there is now a clear role to be filled—and Kuminga looks like the obvious answer.



The coaching staff’s handling of him borders on malpractice.



Sitting a dynamic, two-way athlete for weeks has not only hurt the team on the court but also devalued Kuminga just two weeks before the trade deadline.



Decisions like that feel driven by ego, not basketball logic. Simply put: Kuminga is really good, and Golden State needs him now more than ever.