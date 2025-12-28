The Golden State Warriors are at a crucial juncture of their season.



Currently on a three-game win streak, Golden State has a three-game road trip before playing 10 of its next 11 games at home.



This is a chance to shift the narrative entirely in their favor, and tonight’s matchup against the Toronto Raptors is a key opportunity to do so.



Toronto has been a pleasant surprise in the Eastern Conference, playing with great camaraderie and confidence as they exceed preseason expectations.

Curry and Butler will set the tone for the Warriors

Warriors legend Stephen Curry’s recent performances have shown a bit of a lull by his standards.



Over the last three games, Curry is averaging 25.7 points but is hitting 41% from the field and 29% from three.



Curry understands the season’s magnitude better than most, and he’s expected to have a big game against the Raptors, against whom he averages 25.8 points and 7.4 assists for his career.

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

While defenses will inevitably load up to stop Curry, the Warriors must avoid any stagnation that may occur if shots aren’t falling, and that’s where Jimmy Butler comes in.



Butler, in his last three games, has averaged 20 points and five assists per game on 55% shooting and 40% from three.



Butler said after a recent victory that he’s getting the ball more, making him more of a threat in both scoring and playmaking, and that’s an aspect that adds versatility to the Warriors and should be exploited, as it’s such a luxury to have.

Golden State’s game plan for defending Toronto

The Raptors are top 10 in both field goal percentage and assists per game, while also third in the league in opponents’ three-point percentage.



Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic has done excellent work with the talent provided, as their success has been built on balance and effort.



They defend with length while playing through versatile wings like Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes.

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Warriors must prioritize controlling the pace and keeping the ball moving.



Don’t rely on creating off the dribble, but attack in transition and before Toronto’s length becomes a burden in the half-court. Defensively, attacking the boards and negating second-chance points will be crucial.



The Raptors aren’t the best rebounding team, and taking them out by sheer will alone will demoralize their team.

Kuminga trade may be the last key for a Warriors run

The Warriors have shown in the last few games that a switch has flipped.



They’re winning, healthy, and from the top of the rotation to the end of the bench, they seem to be bought into what the Warriors are chasing.



Jonathan Kuminga may find himself on another DNP, but the Warriors and Kuminga seem to be at an understanding that he will be traded following January 15th, when he is eligible.



This reflects well on the Warriors’ future if they can trade a player who’s getting DNP’s for an actual rotation piece, bettering their chances for the ultimate goal.