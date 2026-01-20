The Golden State Warriors return for the second leg of a back-to-back, riding a four-game winning streak.



But tonight’s matchup against the Toronto Raptors comes under far different circumstances.



The news of Butler’s season-ending ACL tear has cast a shadow over an otherwise promising stretch, and the challenge now is how Golden State responds on the second night of a back-to-back without their second option and always-reliable, irreplaceable Jimmy Butler.

Melton and Podziemski must continue their excellence

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

In Butler’s absence, the Warriors’ rotation will be fully predicated on maximizing Stephen Curry.



Curry’s green light has somehow gotten even brighter, with the offense expected to lean heavily on spacing, crisp ball movement, and high-volume shot creation.



Helping shoulder the load will be De’Anthony Melton, who has averaged 17.3 points per game over the last three games.



Melton’s been on limited minutes, but with Butler’s injury, expect his shot volume to rise, along with Brandin Podziemski.



Podziemski has been red hot, playing the best stretch of basketball of his career, coming off a 24-point night on 19 shot attempts.



Podziemski’s poise shows a maturation before the eyes of the fans, and the rise of Melton can be seen as a catalyst.



Melton’s skill set has given the Warriors a much-needed boost, and his two-way impact is vital to the Warriors’ success.



Melton’s ability to be a capable defender as well as create secondary offense will make his role following Butler’s injury that much more important.

The Warriors must prove they’re not done yet

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The Raptors got the better of Golden State in the last meeting by dominating the glass and winning the turnover battle.



Scottie Barnes recorded a career-best 25 rebounds, and that cannot happen again.



Golden State must be aggressive on the boards and show a new hunger to prove to the NBA world that this journey is not over; it has truly yet to begin.



Fight for rebounds, limit second-chance points, and protect the ball to avoid fueling any transition attack from the Raptors.



This game will ultimately test the Warriors’ resilience.



If Golden State plays with that fire, urgency, and values possessions, all under the tone set by Curry, there is a clear path to extending this winning streak even in the face of adversity.