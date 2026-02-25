The Golden State Warriors fell 113-109 to the New Orleans Pelicans in a game defined by a slow start on both ends and a late sense of urgency. Golden State opened the contest lacking defensive sharpness and pace, allowing New Orleans to dictate tempo early.



The Warriors’ offense was stagnant in the first half, and their transition defense was particularly vulnerable against the heavyweight Zion Williamson.

Great fourth quarter, but it was too late for Golden State

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Despite the flat start, Golden State showed resilience in the second half. Defensive rotations tightened, the ball moved with greater purpose, and the energy level noticeably climbed.



De’Anthony Melton was the catalyst for the shift, erupting for 13 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter to keep the game within reach. His shot creation, high basketball IQ, and poise sparked a late push that turned the contest into a possession-by-possession battle.



Moses Moody added 24 points on 53.8% shooting, continuing his efficient scoring stretch.



Gui Santos (15 points, 12 rebounds) and Brandin Podziemski (16 points, 15 rebounds) provided strong, great hustle with double-doubles. Their rebounding effort helped offset second-chance disparities, but perimeter shooting ultimately proved costly.



The Warriors shot just 24% from three, a number that undercut otherwise solid interior finishes as the Pelicans’ abysmal interior defense was free of charge for most of the contest.

Warriors had no answer for Zion

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Turnovers (-3 margin) and a glaring -16 deficit in fast-break points told the larger story. New Orleans capitalized on live-ball mistakes and pushed the pace behind Williamson, who scored 26 points while consistently pressuring the rim and making it a long night for the Warriors’ defense.



In the end, improved second-half intensity wasn’t enough to erase early lapses. Offensive inconsistency and transition defense were the key areas Golden State must clean up as they head to Memphis on the second leg of a back-to-back.