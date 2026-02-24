Fresh off a statement win over the Denver Nuggets, the Golden State Warriors travel to New Orleans looking to build momentum on the front end of a back-to-back. While confidence persists, availability remains the red flag. Draymond Green, Al Horford, and De’Anthony Melton are all listed as questionable.



Kristaps Porzingis will miss the contest due to illness, and Stephen Curry remains sidelined for injury management. Golden State will lean heavily on its system, spacing, and defensive connectivity rather than star power in hopes of pulling off another inspiring victory.

Former Warrior will be looking to have a great game

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Despite holding just 16 wins this season, the Pelicans present real challenges.



Former WarriorJordan Poole is coming off a strong 23-point, five-assist performance against the Philadelphia 76ers and will undoubtedly be motivated against his former team.



Zion Williamson is also expected to play, bringing downhill pressure and interior scoring that the Warriors must contain. But the Warriors’ style of play and the Pelicans’ lack of defensive discipline spell a clash of styles in the making.

Moody will look to lead the Warriors to victory again

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

For the Warriors, the formula remains clear. Their ball movement and high-volume three-point shooting continue to keep them competitive in games they may not appear built to win on paper.



Against Denver, crisp decision-making and defensive discipline fueled transition opportunities and rhythm offense. Replicating this approach against a very different Pelicans team nearly guarantees victory, but nothing is certain in the NBA.



The Warriors’ shining young star will lead the way as Moses Moody continues to be a model of consistency for Golden State. Moody is averaging 18.2 points over the last five games on efficient shooting splits during a stretch defined by lineup instability. He has taken the ball and run with it.

The shorthanded Warriors can still get it done

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The always fluid Warriors’ ball movement will look to capitalize on any lack of communication from New Orleans. Expect the Pelicans to come out swinging, driven by their own motivations.

Golden State may be shorthanded, but their collective execution, spacing, and defensive poise give them a legitimate opportunity to grind out another inspiring road victory.