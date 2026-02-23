The Golden State Warriors tend to pull off the most improbable victories from out of nowhere.



That’s exactly what happened as they delivered one of their most disciplined wins of the season in a 128-117 victory over the Denver Nuggets.



This victory came without Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, or Kristaps Porzingis.

Rather than shrink under adversity, Golden State doubled down on its blueprint: high-volume three-point shooting, quick decision-making, and connected defense.

The Warriors knocked down 21 threes at a 40% clip and shot 52% overall, generating clean looks through relentless ball movement.



Their +17 assist differential and lower turnover count showed a team playing with clarity, confidence, and poise.

Three Warriors players score 20+ points

The unexpected catalyst was 39-year-old Al Horford. Horford erupted for 17 first-half points, drilling five threes.



His execution made a joke of Jokic’s gimmick defense, where he stayed in drop coverage expecting Horford to miss. Horford did not.



The Warriors neutralized Denver’s interior anchor and dictated spacing early.



Horford finished as one of three Warriors with 20+ points.



Moses Moody delivered arguably his most complete performance of the season: 23 points, seven rebounds, and five assists — his ninth 20-point outing and first five-assist game of the year.



De’Anthony Melton’s two-way presence (20 points, four steals) fueled transition opportunities and kept Denver’s offense uncomfortable.

Upcoming role change for Draymond Green?

Draymond Green was expected to start, but following some pregame comments from Head Coach Steve Kerr about Green, the announcement came that Green would be a late scratch and that Horford would start.



Coincidentally, Green was unavailable after Kerr’s comments.



Still, it may have been a blessing in disguise, further proving Green’s growing inadequacy in the starting lineup due to his declining skill set.



The result? A statement win, a 2–1 season series lead, and further proof that Golden State remains one of the league’s most unpredictable — and dangerous — teams.