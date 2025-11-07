The Golden State Warriors face a tough challenge as they head to Ball Arena to take on the Denver Nuggets.



Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, averaging 24.1 points, 13.4 rebounds, and 12 assists, will look to avenge the loss the Warriors handed the Nuggets earlier this season.



No Stephen Curry tonight for the Warriors, but strong performances from Moses Moody and rookie sensation Will Richard could carry over into this showdown between Western Conference contenders.

Denver is looking to get revenge on the Warriors

The Nuggets are currently in the top five for both offensive and defensive rating, with the second-highest net rating in the league.



Aaron Gordon was on fire last time he faced Golden State, scoring a career-high 50 points.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It’s unlikely he’ll have such a scoring outburst again, especially with the Warriors’ defense more focused on him.



Limiting his open looks will be key to reducing his impact.



While Nikola Jokic is the engine in Denver, NBA champion Al Horford did an excellent job guarding him earlier this season, holding Jokic to 3-for-12 shooting, including just 1-for-7 in the fourth quarter and overtime.



Expect Jokic to be locked in on this matchup against Horford, and perhaps tonight is the night Horford’s three-point shooting finally turns a corner.

Rookie sensation may see a permanent spot in the rotation

With Curry out and Jimmy Butler questionable, Golden State will rely on the younger players to carry them to victory.



In his first career start, Will Richard scored 30 points on elite efficiency, prompting a strong message from head coach Steve Kerr.

Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Richard is prepared to step up whenever his number is called, and his performance nearly led to a Warriors win in Sacramento.



Building on that effort will put the coaching staff in a tough position, as it’s hard to keep him off the floor now.



A great problem for Golden State.

Going to be a tough game for the Warriors’ young core

Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga combined for 52 points in the Warriors’ last game against the Kings.



The pace will be different against Denver. The Nuggets are a smart team that excels at rebounding.



To counter them, Golden State must push the tempo—attack in transition, be aggressive on the boards, and create second-chance opportunities.



This game is part of the in-season tournament for the Emirates NBA Cup, and the Warriors are +370 odds to win, so a victory might not be in the cards tonight.

Prediction: Nuggets 124, Warriors 107