The Golden State Warriors made a strong start in the first half but ultimately lost 116-93 to the Denver Nuggets. Golden State played competitively—moving the ball well, creating quality shots, and briefly setting the pace—but containing Nikola Jokic over four quarters remains one of the league’s toughest challenges.

The reigning MVP-caliber center controlled the game with 25 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists, systematically breaking down the Warriors’ defense as Denver pulled away in the second half.

Porzingis was lights out from beyond the arc

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Despite the lopsided final score, Kristaps Porzingis continues to emerge as a key piece. His recent three-game stretch—averaging 22.7 points on high efficiency, including 55.6% from three—highlights a player becoming more comfortable within the system.



More importantly, his mix of floor spacing and inside presence offers a glimpse of a dynamic frontcourt partner alongside Stephen Curry once he returns. The long-term vision of a Curry–Porzingis duo, possibly complemented by Jimmy Butler next season, offers exciting offensive versatility.

Podziemski is a low-impact scorer and should focus on playmaking

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Meanwhile, Brandin Podziemski is quietly finding consistency. Averaging 18.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists over the last five games, he’s exceeding expectations.



However, his scoring often lacks impact in the overall offensive flow. Developing into a reliable secondary playmaker—rather than just a volume scorer—could improve lineup balance, especially in a sixth-man role.

There’s still a chance the Warriors secure the eighth seed

With a 21–15 record at home, the Warriors are still within reach of the eighth seed. A favorable home stand ahead and Curry nearing a return keep their playoff hopes alive—but their execution needs to match their potential.