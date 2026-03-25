The Golden State Warriors return home aiming to stabilize their postseason push as they face the Brooklyn Nets, a team near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.



On paper, this is a matchup the Warriors should dominate—especially since Brooklyn is missing its top option, Michael Porter Jr. But Golden State’s season has been marked by inconsistency, particularly against weaker opponents.

Golden State tends to play down to the competition

The stats tell the story. The Warriors are a solid 19–12 against teams above .500, yet a concerning 15–26 against teams below that mark. That gap underscores a recurring problem: focus and discipline. Against a Nets team with limited firepower, Golden State must avoid playing down to its competition and instead set the pace early.

Porzingis is getting comfortable as Curry returns soon

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

With Stephen Curry still out—though he’s making progress toward returning—the offensive load shifts to Kristaps Porzingis. While Porzingis has averaged 17.6 points over his last five games, his efficiency (42% from the field, 29% from three) still leaves room for improvement.

Still, his presence is crucial. His spacing and versatility open up cleaner looks for teammates and help restore natural roles across the lineup.

Warriors have a very favorable schedule to close the season

Defensively, the Warriors need to focus on two-way execution—limit second-chance opportunities and force turnovers to generate transition offense. Brooklyn lacks elite shot creators without Porter Jr., making this an opportunity for Golden State to establish its defensive identity.

With a favorable stretch ahead, including a five-game homestand, this game is more than just one win. It’s about building momentum. If the Warriors can combine discipline with execution, they will not only secure a much-needed victory but also set the tone for a vital final stretch of the season.