The Golden State Warriors narrowly escaped with a 109–106 victory over the Brooklyn Nets, but the final score only tells part of a game defined by volatility, resilience, and an emerging breakout performance.

Gui Santos has the best game of his young career

The headline goes to Gui Santos, who posted a career-high 31 points on an ultra-efficient 68.8% shooting. For a player drafted 55th overall in 2022, this performance wasn’t just a flash—it was validation.

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

Santos has quietly built momentum, now averaging 15.4 points over his last 20 games. His ability to attack closeouts, finish through contact, and maintain defensive energy is turning him into a key rotational player.



His development is vital for a Warriors team searching for reliable depth beyond its core, and it signals what’s to come next season with Santos playing off the bench to raise the Warriors’ floor.

Defensive lapses and turnovers nearly derail the Warriors

Golden State’s challenges remain clear. The team committed 26 turnovers, many unforced, disrupting their offensive flow and giving Brooklyn transition opportunities.



The Nets took advantage early, with six players scoring in double figures and building a 13-point lead in the first half. Their balanced scoring exposed Golden State’s inconsistent perimeter defense and occasional lapses in communication.

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

What ultimately made the difference was late-game execution. Veterans like Draymond Green, Kristaps Porzingis, and De’Anthony Melton steadied the offense in crunch time—valuing possessions, making timely decisions, and executing defensively while taking the lead down the stretch.

The right veterans will always get it done against inexperience

Despite the sloppy play and turnover issues, Golden State controlled the final minutes with poise, getting crucial stops and converting just enough on the other end to secure the win.



It wasn’t perfect or entirely convincing, but it demonstrated their ability to finish under pressure—something that proves far more valuable than the margin of victory itself.