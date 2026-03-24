The Golden State Warriors secured a gritty 137–131 overtime victory over the Dallas Mavericks, but the outcome was overshadowed by a potentially serious injury to Moses Moody.

Returning after missing ten games with a wrist injury, Moody delivered one of his most complete performances of the season—23 points, five steals, and four three-pointers—before suffering a non-contact knee injury. The initial prognosis is concerning, and if a long-term absence is confirmed, it would be another significant setback in a season marked by instability.

Golden State’s rotation pulls off a much-needed win

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Despite the emotional blow, Golden State’s response was impressive. The team played with urgency, cohesion, and resilience—traits that have been inconsistent this year.



Kristaps Porzingis, back from back spasms, made an immediate impact with 22 points and seven rebounds, providing spacing and interior versatility that expand the Warriors’ offensive potential. His presence allowed teammates to settle into more natural roles.



Gary Payton II had the most efficient performance of the night, going 8-for-8 from the field and finishing with 17 points. His cutting, transition finishing, and defensive activity remain crucial for a team seeking consistency and veteran leadership.



As always, Gui Santos contributed across the board with 27 PRA, reinforcing his growing role within the rotation. Rookies also made an impact: LJ Cryer recorded his third straight double-digit scoring game, and Will Richard added 12 points, demonstrating the Warriors’ emerging depth.

Stephen Curry or Rainbow face?

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With just ten games left, the Warriors—currently fighting to make the playoffs—are still within striking distance of the eighth seed. The expected return of Stephen Curry is significant.



If this collective effort continues, Golden State might turn a turbulent season into a late push worth watching. If not, it could be a fortunate scenario for Warriors fans, as this year features one of the most stacked draft classes in recent memory, and the Warriors’ lottery chances might land them in the top five.