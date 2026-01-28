The Golden State Warriors enter tonight’s matchup against the Utah Jazz playing some of their most complete basketball this season, and the numbers back it up.



Golden State currently owns the seventh-best defensive rating and a top-10 net rating in the league, a reflection of their growing balance on both ends of the floor.



Against a Jazz team that thrives offensively but struggles defensively, the formula for a Warriors win is clear.

The Jazz are impressive offensively but mediocre defensively

Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Utah ranks sixth in the NBA in points per game, powered by pace and volume, with Lauri Markkanen (27.7 ppg) and the ascending Keyonte George (24.2 ppg) leading the way.



But that elite production comes at a cost. The Jazz sit dead last in opponents’ points allowed per game and next to last in opponents’ three-point percentage.



This will be a dangerous combination when facing a Warriors unit built on movement and spacing.



Stephen Curry, in particular, has tormented Utah consistently in their recent matchups, averaging 31.3 points per game in their last three meetings.



Utah lacks the discipline required to stop the Warriors when they get going, and Curry’s gravity alone could tilt the game early.



Utah will likely send traps and doubles to Curry while negating open shooters like Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski.



The identity of the Warriors is built to defeat the Jazz handily

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

For Golden State, the key will be maintaining the fast pace they’ve leaned into recently.



Strong point-of-attack defense and clean rotations should fuel transition opportunities as the Warriors can exploit Utah’s youth and get easier looks at the rim.



Early offense will set the tone and create a rhythm with crisp ball movement.



All the Warriors have to do is hit their open looks, as Utah’s defense will be left scrambling.



The Warriors don’t need to force shots; they just need to play their brand of basketball, and it will naturally generate high-quality looks from deep.



Gaining significant confidence ahead of the trade deadline

Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Historically, this matchup has favored the Warriors, who are 8–1 in their last nine games against Utah.



If the Warriors stay disciplined defensively, control tempo, and fully exploit Utah’s perimeter weaknesses, this sets up another game where Golden State’s identity overwhelms the Jazz.



With the trade deadline a little over two weeks away, Golden State playing with such poise and confidence bodes well for their post-all-star-game stretch.



A simple trade to bring in scoring and a disciplined defender, preferably a wing or big man, may be all it takes to put Golden State among the true contenders in the West.