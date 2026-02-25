The Golden State Warriors enter tonight’s matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on the second leg of a back-to-back, but motivation should not be in short supply.



After a sloppy performance in their previous outing, Golden State has a prime opportunity to reassert their identity against a depleted Memphis roster and push the season series to 3-0.

Warriors have a high value cast to get the win tonight

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Fatigue is the natural concern, yet the potential return of Al Horford could stabilize both ends of the floor. A well-rested Horford would provide tremendous spacing offensively and critical communication defensively, particularly in containing driving lanes and serving as a break starter for Golden State.



His ability to quarterback coverages and take some pressure off of Draymond Green could be pivotal against a young Grizzlies squad that thrives on opportunistic scoring.



Offensively, the Warriors will lean on the hot hand of Moses Moody. Moody is averaging 19.3 points on 52% shooting and 42% from three over his last three games. His shot selection and off-ball movement have been decisive, forcing defenses to respect him, opening driving lanes.

Golden State establishing their two-way presence should keep the game out of reach

Memphis may be undermanned, but the NBA punishes complacency. Ball security and pace control will also be essential after the lack of early execution in the last game.



Former Warrior Ty Jerome will be active tonight, and a family feud will be on display as Pat Spencer’s little brother, Cam Spencer, will look to navigate his team to victory, adding competitive intrigue and familiarity to the matchup.



Still, if Golden State dictates tempo, limits turnovers, and defends without fouling, their depth and experience should prevail. Expect poise, defensive connectivity, and efficient perimeter shooting to be the formula for a decisive Warriors victory.