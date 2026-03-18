The Golden State Warriors continue their road trip against one of the Eastern Conference’s top teams, the Boston Celtics. Led by a returning Jayson Tatum, who is still regaining his rhythm, his recent stretch of 20 points and eight rebounds per game suggests he’s moving toward peak form—and a nationally televised game against an organization with which he has a lot of history could be the right motivation.

Porzingis is the X factor against a mediocre Boston perimeter defense

Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Boston’s defensive identity will shape this game. They allow the fewest points per game in the league, thanks to disciplined rotations and rim protection. However, their perimeter defense is a weakness, ranking 17th in opponent three-point percentage.



This gives Golden State a clear opportunity, as they lead the NBA in three-point attempts and excel at spacing and ball movement. The X-factor is Kristaps Porzingis. Despite a recent 30-point game, Porzingis has shot just 29.2% from three over his last five games.



His ability to stretch the floor is vital—drawing Boston’s interior defenders away from the paint and creating driving lanes. Facing his former team, Porzingis will likely play with added intensity, aiming to reestablish his value on both ends.

There is a path to Warriors victory tonight

Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Another key contributor is De’Anthony Melton, who had an ultra-efficient 27-point game. As the Warriors’ main ball handler and secondary scorer, his role will be crucial in maintaining offensive flow against Boston’s pressure.



This game will come down to small margins—shot selection, rebounding, and perimeter shooting. If Golden State can hit threes while maintaining their defensive focus, they have a real chance to pull off an upset.