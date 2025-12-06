With a potential paper-thin rotation, the Golden State Warriors continue their road trip against the Cleveland Cavaliers.



The Warriors will be without Stephen Curry and Al Horford, while Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, De’Anthony Melton, and Seth Curry are all questionable.



The coaching staff will have to once again rely on their depth and youth, but will they be up to the task where the margin for error is so slim?

Spencer should hold the keys to offense

If both Curry and others are out tonight, simplifying the offense will be key for the Warriors.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Pat Spencer should operate as the starting point guard, using his ability to maximize those around him by seeking open shooters and executing precisely timed cuts.



He will set the tone whether in the half court or transition. Spencer’s capacity to be a consistent playmaker and to penetrate on drives will challenge Cleveland’s defense.

The Warriors are a top five defensive in the league

Defensively, the Warriors are currently ranked as one of the top five teams in defensive rating.



The discipline remains strong on the perimeter, but it will be most important to be physical with Evan Mobley down low.

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

He will aim to score against the short-handed Warriors front court, but if Green is able to play, setting the tone inside will be crucial in forcing Cleveland’s perimeter players to score.



Rebounding with urgency against the Cavaliers, who are ranked 16th in rebounds per game, is essential.



Though the Warriors are ranked 21st, a heightened sense of urgency can make all the difference.



Donovan Mitchell is averaging 30.6 points per game, but the Warriors have youth on their side to rotate onto him and try to disrupt his rhythm.

If multiple questionable players are sidelined, there will be an even greater focus on defense, smarter shot selection, and crashing the boards.



As always, the Warriors must protect the ball, shoot threes at a high rate, and convert opportunities—these efforts could help them secure a win on the road.