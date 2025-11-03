Warriors’ upcoming schedule gauntlet raises concerns

A 4-3 record for the Golden State Warriors isn’t cause for immediate concern, but when two of those losses come against undermanned teams, it broadens the perspective on how good they really are.



The upcoming schedule presents a challenge that could shape the season’s trajectory, featuring three sets of back-to-backs in the next 10 games against playoff-caliber teams.

Golden State must find a formula outside of Curry’s heroics

Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images

The aging core of Golden State must find ways to limit extended minutes for their veterans without sacrificing stability.



Relying more on Kuminga as a primary scorer earlier than expected may be the best move as the schedule gets tougher.



The team’s dependence on Stephen Curry’s offensive heroics has driven their offense, but shouldering that kind of load in his 17th year shouldn’t be the only way they generate offense.

First option Kuminga

Jonathan Kuminga could be the catalyst that transforms this upcoming stretch into a defining moment for the season.



His aggressive rebounding has created second chances, increased possessions, and helped push the Warriors in transition.



Gone are the days of contested midrange pull-ups and one-dimensional drives to the rim—now, a more polished playmaker has been a revelation for Golden State.

Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Kuminga’s understanding of this style makes him more efficient and creates easier scoring opportunities for himself, which explains his strong buy-in.



This has been a breakout season for the young forward, and riding this momentum could lead to more wins.

Huge matchups over the next 10 games

Upcoming games against the Nuggets, Spurs, and Thunder are critical, but that’s less likely if the Warriors falter against the Kings, Pacers, or Pelicans.



Golden State is better than their recent play suggests, and building the consistency needed to string together convincing wins will set a higher standard.

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Head coach Steve Kerr running with his most trusted starting five each game—without changing lineups all season—will be key.



Allowing Kuminga to be the featured player against some of these teams will keep the veterans fresh and highlight their championship ambitions.