Warriors superstar facing nightmarish hit to injury-riddled season

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry’s injury-filled season might not be over its horizon just yet.

Warriors’ Stephen Curry is 50-50 for Clippers matchup

Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported on Sunday that Curry is nursing left knee bursitis and is questionable for Golden State’s next matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night (h/t Adam Taylor of Warriors Wire via Yahoo Sports).

Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Curry has only played in nine of the Warriors’ 12 regular season games thus far due to an ankle injury. To make matters worse, the Davidson product is averaging a substandard 22.7 points per game on the campaign.

Warriors have managed to win games amid Curry’s slow start

Though, the Warriors are finding ways to win games without their franchise leader being at his best. At 10-2 overall, the Dubs are currently the No. 1 overall seed in the Western Conference. They only trail the 15-0 Cleveland Cavaliers for the best record in the league.

Nevertheless, while the two-time NBA MVP has yet to come into his own despite three performances with at least 27 points in his last four games, Curry’s return to form will determine the Warriors’ ultimate success come season’s end. For now, he is in danger of missing Golden State’s duel against a Clippers team led by Norman Powell and James Harden. Curry’s official status should be crystal clear before tip-off at 7:30 PM PT.