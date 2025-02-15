Warriors & Suns’ soured trade rumors left no ill will between Steph Curry & Kevin Durant

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors were not able to reunite superstar Steph Curry with his former teammate and Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant this season. Nevertheless, there is no bad blood between the two.

Warriors: Steph Curry is not on bad terms with Kevin Durant

According to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk, Curry had this to say in response to Durant’s adamant stance on not wanting to join the Warriors again (h/t Bleacher Report’s Adam Wells):

“You need everybody to be all bought in no matter what the history you have. And I respect KD. It’s all about having peace of mind and happiness. Neither one of us controlled that [trade] situation. It’s just you want to make sure somebody wants to be somewhere. Other than that, I’m not trying to convince anybody to be somewhere they don’t want to be,” Curry said.

Warriors wound up upgrading without Durant

Trade rumblings that Durant could come back to the Bay began intensifying with a couple of weeks to go leading up to the Feb. 6 deadline. However, the former 2014 NBA MVP shot down those rumors, instead preferring other potential suitors like the Miami Heat.

Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Durant originally left Golden State after the 2018-19 campaign. He and Warriors star Draymond Green had open spats on the court. Also, he and Curry were increasingly debated as the face of the franchise, while Durant had the two titles that he won in Golden State questioned in the media and public sphere.

Though he has yet to capture a title or even make a Conference Finals from his departure until now, the Texas product remains content with the course he’s charted. Curry meanwhile, respects his former teammate while having his focus set on the Dubs.