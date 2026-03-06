The Golden State Warriors delivered one of their most resilient wins of the season, escaping with a 115-113 overtime victory over the Houston Rockets. This game perfectly reflected the defensive blueprint needed to pull off the upset, as explained in the game preview.



The Warriors played connected, moved the ball seamlessly, and locked down defensively throughout, pulling off a miraculous victory. Defense ultimately defined the outcome. Houston was held to 113 points despite the extra period—fewer than what Golden State had allowed in each of its previous two games without overtime.

Draymond Green turns the clock back for a brilliant performance

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images



On the defensive end, Draymond Green was the key, delivering arguably his most complete performance this season. Green accepted a reduced on-ball role offensively, thriving through off-ball movement and timely cuts that disrupted Houston’s defensive rhythm. His most significant impact, however, came on defense. Tasked with guarding Kevin Durant late, Green’s physicality and discipline were crucial.



Durant managed only two points in the fourth quarter, and his defensive nuisance seemed to carry over into overtime as Durant missed back-to-back free throws in a pivotal moment that allowed Golden State to maintain its narrow lead.

The Warriors had tremendous production from the rotation

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Offensively, Golden State showcased remarkable balance. Six players scored in double figures, led by Brandin Podziemski. Podziemski finished with 26 points and nine rebounds. He attacked confidently, knocked down open shots, and went a perfect 3-for-3 in overtime.



De’Anthony Melton delivered one of the game’s defining sequences in the fourth quarter. Just four months removed from ACL recovery, his physical rebounding and clutch put-back forced overtime and energized the Warriors.



Al Horford continued his late-career renaissance with 17 points, six rebounds, and five assists. Over the last five games, Horford is averaging 14.8 points while shooting an astounding 56.7% from three.

Santa Cruz is molding perfect players for Golden State

Golden State’s depth also stood out. Contributions from players like L.J. Cryer, Gui Santos, Pat Spencer, and others developed through the Santa Cruz Warriors pipeline highlight the organization’s success in development. Their ability to buy in and fit seamlessly into the team underscores the remarkable job the coaching staff has done to implement players and identify who fits best in this motion offense.

Stephen Curry will be back

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The victory also carried emotional weight. Injured star Stephen Curry reportedly texted Green afterward: “Keep going. I know it’s tough, but promise you, I’m coming back.”



For a Warriors team fighting through adversity, that message may resonate just as loudly as the win itself. The Warriors don’t see this as a lost season, no matter what fans may think. They believe there’s a run to be made, and adding to that, both Seth Curry and Kristaps Porzingis were seen at shoot-around before the game against Houston.