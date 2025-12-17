After months of experimentation and untimely injuries, the Golden State Warriors are finally looking to build consistency in the starting unit.



One thing that’s certain about this development is that stability can be just as powerful as flexibility.



Understanding the human element, including the confidence and security that come with consistency at any level, helps explain the lack of continuity that ultimately affects wins and losses.

15 starting lineups in 27 games

Basketball rhythm is built on familiarity.



A consistent rotation allows players to develop timing—knowing where a player like Stephen Curry is at all times, as well as where he prefers the ball, when cutters slash and naturally create mismatches at whim.

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Constant lineup changes disrupt that ecosystem, which is predicated on motion offense.



After 27 games and 15 starting lineups, enough is enough.



The Warriors can now reduce turnovers, reduce wasted possessions, and generate cleaner looks rather than feeling things out for a whole quarter or more.

Players moving from the starting to the reserve role tend to create unevenness.



These players struggle with the aggressiveness required when their role is unclear, even from one game to the next.



Creating that clarity improves tempo and identity, and the bench can have its own routine, knowing what to bring to each game, rather than facing undefined expectations that come with being in and out of a lineup.

Last but not least, defense is built on repetition and communication.



One good aspect of the Warriors, besides giving up 136 points to Portland, has been their elite defense.



Giving up 136 points is an example of what a lack of continuity creates.

Defense has a lot to do with instincts, and that cohesion carries over and stabilizes the team’s momentum instead of it plateauing.

What is the method to Coach Kerr’s madness?

A leaked email between a fan and Warriors majority owner Joe Lacob used a particular quote about “coaches’ desires regarding players,” and more recently, his appearance on 95.7 essentially stated that his reason for not playing Will Richard stems from more politics than winning basketball games.

Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

This is also a conundrum because Jonathan Kuminga, who brings high impact and versatility, has had over three DNPs while healthy so far this season.



Ultimately, Coach Kerr himself has stated that this hasn’t been his best year doing the job.



A very interesting thing for a coach on a contract year to say, nevertheless, winning cures everything