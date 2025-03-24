Warriors’ Stephen Curry hopeful to make return Tuesday against Heat

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors are hoping to get superstar point guard Stephen Curry back from a pelvic bruise sometime this week.

Warriors’ Stephen Curry could return on Tuesday

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Curry is expected to make the road trip to Miami with the Warriors as they get set to take on the Heat, and Curry’s status will be updated based on how he responds to treatment.

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

Curry suffered the injury on Thursday against the Toronto Raptors after taking a hard fall, to which he exited the game and did not return. Golden State would hang on to defeat the Raptors, but they then dropped their next game against the Atlanta Hawks this past Saturday without Curry.

The Warriors are in the thick of an intense playoff race in the Western Conference with just 11 games remaining. They are currently 0.5 games ahead of the Minnesota Timberwolves for the sixth seed in the standings, which is the final playoff spot to avoid the play-in.

Golden State needs Curry down the stretch of the season

Since acquiring Jimmy Butler III, the Warriors have been one of the hottest teams in the league and have established themselves as bonafide contenders behind Curry and Butler. Still, Golden State needs Curry on the court to field their best version.

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

Curry is having another remarkable season for the Warriors, averaging 24.1 points and 6.0 assists while shooting 39.4% from three-point range. Golden State will now wait and hope that he responds well to treatment and can get back on the court as soon as possible in a tight playoff race.

Their game against the Heat tips off at 7:30 P.M. EST on Tuesday.