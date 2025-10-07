Warriors star put on a show in the preseason

Stephen Curry has somehow managed to look arguably the best he has ever been heading into an NBA season.



The Golden State Warriors guard is entering his 17th year and moves like he’s in his 10th.



Scoring 14 points in 15 minutes on 94% true shooting against the Lakers was simply remarkable. All Curry needs is a competent supporting cast, and he will look as calculated as ever.

Curry looks quicker than ever

As Curry gets older, it’s borderline blasphemous to compare players to their past selves, but his trainer recently stated that Curry’s explosiveness and first step are faster than ever at 37 years old.

He said, “As players age, the one thing they can do is continue to work on processing information quickly and make faster decisions to offset any gap created by losing a step. That hasn’t happened with him yet.”

Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The quickness and agility of Curry were fully on display against the Lakers.

A remarkable and-1 finish followed by a 28-foot three-pointer made it clear that the greatest shooter to ever play is still in his prime. Not shying away from contact or taking shortcuts, but simply being the best the league has ever seen.

The standard of modern basketball

Curry sets the standard for modern basketball, aiming to reach the mountain top and once again hoist the Larry O’Brien trophy.



His supporting cast this season, including Jimmy Butler, Al Horford, and rising star Jonathan Kuminga, makes this roster even better than the one he won a ring with in 2022.



As long as they stay healthy, anything is possible, and Curry looks poised to prove that the best is yet to come for Golden State.