Warriors’ six roster spot holders have been confirmed

This offseason for the Golden State Warriors has been unprecedented.



As of now, nine guaranteed players will attend training camp, but recent news indicates that six more players are expected to be added to the Warriors’ roster.



These names include Seth Curry, Al Horford, Gary Payton II, De’Anthony Melton, Will Richard, and Jonathan Kuminga.

Veteran presence in Golden State

Stephen Curry wants to go to war with guys who have faced the trials and tribulations in the league.



Guys who have been through the playoffs, and the additions of Horford and Seth are brilliant pickups by the Warriors.



Horford is only two seasons removed from the Boston Celtics winning the NBA championship, a feeling every NBA player dreams of, and Horford would like to relive that moment—that’s why he joined Golden State.

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

Seth, the younger brother of Stephen, has even gone to war against his big brother in the playoffs, and this opportunity to play in Golden State is like the Royal Family of the NBA coming together at last.



The literal “Splash Brothers” will reside in the Bay, but more importantly, the prestige and depth both Seth and Horford will bring add to a culture built on winning and surpassing expectations.

Returning role players

Gary Payton II is the consummate professional, taking on the role once held by Andre Iguodala for the Warriors.



He comes to work, knowing his role as an impactful defender, and works on his craft harder than ever. Payton II understands the importance of his role, and Curry has gone out of his way to ensure Payton’s return.



Prior to his partially torn ACL, Melton looked like a saving grace for the Warriors. He averaged 10 points per game and shot an impressive 37% from three on 5.8 attempts.



His remarkable two-way grit made him very valuable to how well the Warriors started last season, and one can only guess how much better they could have been had he stayed healthy.



This season is a season of redemption for Melton.

Young guys looking to make a name

Will Richard was a nice addition, drafted in the second round by the Warriors this past offseason.



Winning a national championship with Florida last year, he followed that performance with a crafty summer league showing.



Richard’s poise and scoring touch will make him a solid contributor going forward.

Kuminga has been the story of this NBA offseason.

Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Vilified by the fanbase, Kuminga, at only 22, has made unprecedented moves this offseason.



With his peak confidence, he continues to work on improving his game.



He wants to be a focal point in the offense this season, and with aging veterans leaving the way, giving the young man a chance seems to be the best path to winning for the Warriors.



Contract negotiations seem to be the hold-up, but once resolved, it will mark the beginning of the best stretch of basketball the Warriors have seen from Kuminga.