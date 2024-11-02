Warriors receive great injury news on forward

Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors have opened the season with an impressive 4–1 record, with their only loss coming against the Los Angeles Clippers. Over the last two games, they’ve been dominant against the New Orleans Pelicans, showcasing their depth and resilience. Now, the Warriors are set to receive even more reinforcement as forward Andrew Wiggins is expected to return from a lower back strain he suffered last week.

Wiggins Set to Return Against Houston

According to Anthony Slater of The Athletic, Wiggins is anticipated to make his return on Saturday against the Houston Rockets. Wiggins has played in three games so far this season, averaging 25.3 minutes per game.

In that span, he’s delivered 19.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists, shooting an impressive .550 from the field and a remarkable .579 from three-point range. Wiggins has consistently been an effective three-point shooter, achieving 39% or higher in two of the last three seasons. Although his average dipped to .358 last year, his scoring production is off to a promising start this season.

Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

Entering the second year of a four-year, $109 million extension, Wiggins holds a $26.2 million cap hit this season, which will escalate to $30.1 million by the 2026–27 season, where he also has a player option. His return will be eagerly anticipated as the Warriors look to further solidify their strong start.

Curry Making Progress Toward Return

Meanwhile, the Warriors have also been playing without their star, Steph Curry, who has been sidelined with a left peroneal strain. Curry has shown encouraging progress in his recovery, and there is hope he could rejoin the team within the next few days. His return will add another layer of firepower to a Warriors team that has performed admirably despite the absence of two key starters.

Strong Start for Wiggins Before Injury

Wiggins’ early-season form suggests he is poised for a bounce-back season after a dip in scoring production last year, where he averaged only 13.2 points per game. His current shooting accuracy highlights the Warriors’ depth and gives them another offensive weapon to balance the roster.

Wiggins’ return couldn’t come at a better time, as the Warriors aim to build on their early success and maintain momentum. The team has demonstrated an ability to win even without two of their primary scorers, and the addition of Wiggins—and eventually Curry—will only make them more formidable.