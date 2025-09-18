Warriors ranked No. 9 in future power rankings

How strong of a team will the Golden State Warriors be from next season until 2028?

Warriors given fair outlook for next 3 seasons

ESPN ranked the Warriors No. 6 on their future power rankings list, with this justification:

“A team featuring three players 35 or older and under contract for only the next two seasons should be a cause of concern. But if the 20-7 record after the All-Star break and first-round playoff series win against Houston were indications, then there is some staying power for Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler III and the rest of the Warriors’ roster. Because of the great unknown post-Curry in 2027, this ranking is likely the high-water mark with this group,” an ESPN insider wrote.

The Warriors were appraised at No. 10 in the players field, No. 18 in money, as well as behind 13 other teams in the draft. With the fourth-largest market in the league, they were ranked No. 5 in management. Golden State’s strength in the five fields did not weigh down their forecast to win with the troops they presently have.

Could Warriors could strive for NBA title until 2028?

The usually forward-thinking decision makers for the big-market team that regularly leads the league in payroll have been more conservative with their salary cap as well as dealing draft picks heading into the season.

To add to that, the Dubs have been one of the least active teams this offseason. Golden State has yet to add all of the players to their roster that the league requires.

Nevertheless, the team’s strength as presently constructed is championship-ready, save Golden State needing more role players, such as Al Horford, who happen to be on the docket. Thus, the Warriors figure to be contenders so long as their core stays intact.